CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires 454 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up 1.1% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $1,555,991 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

