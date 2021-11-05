CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 200 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. 263,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $66.96 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

