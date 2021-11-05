CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $151,000 Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,599. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $57.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

