CoreFirst Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,086,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,181,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 175,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,739,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,185 shares of company stock worth $952,794. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

