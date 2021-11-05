CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 1,620 Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medallia by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 81,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 513,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $79,503.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,780.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $673,114.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,089 shares of company stock worth $18,867,821 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE MDLA remained flat at $$33.99 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.45. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

