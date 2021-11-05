CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,119 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up about 1.2% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,296,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,761,000 after purchasing an additional 159,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Evergy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,449,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,479,000 after buying an additional 200,520 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $18,129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Evergy by 121,391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after buying an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.47. 1,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,753. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

