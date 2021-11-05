CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 230 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,026,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after acquiring an additional 607,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,627.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. 49,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

