CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 0.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of MO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.11. 58,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,148,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

