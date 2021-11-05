CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

