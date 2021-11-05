Cormark Boosts Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$40.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating and a C$35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.67.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -75.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.92. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$41.54.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.