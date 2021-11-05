Cormark Comments on Nova Leap Health Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nova Leap Health in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.77 million.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of CVE NLH opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$50.45 million and a PE ratio of 11.85. Nova Leap Health has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$0.99.

In related news, Director R. Wayne Myles purchased 70,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,135,605.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,050.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

