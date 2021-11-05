Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Corning reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.67. 3,191,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

