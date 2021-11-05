Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Raymond James

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 119,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.