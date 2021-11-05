Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Corteva updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. 44,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. Corteva has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

