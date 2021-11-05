CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.290-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 140.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

