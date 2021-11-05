Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives $460.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $460.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,301 shares of company stock valued at $53,371,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $694.15. 1,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $613.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $283.92 and a 12-month high of $697.63.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 50.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

