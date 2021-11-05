Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) PT Raised to $420.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $460.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $696.25 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $283.92 and a fifty-two week high of $697.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $613.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 50.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,301 shares of company stock worth $53,371,038. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

