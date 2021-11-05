Credit Suisse AG Acquires 37,953 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

