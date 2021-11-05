Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 538.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,802 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,375 shares of company stock worth $2,544,813 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.40 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

