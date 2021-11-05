Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDV opened at $64.06 on Friday. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.