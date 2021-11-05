Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,477 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Packaging Co. of America worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKG stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.59. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $119.07 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.