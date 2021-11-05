Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,915 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Trex were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trex by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $113.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $115.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens upgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.47.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

