Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,714 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $247.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.49 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

