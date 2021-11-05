Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $348.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $317.00 to $348.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.60.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $306.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.79. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.65. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $311.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,350 shares of company stock worth $22,410,261 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.