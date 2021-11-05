Credit Suisse Group Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $13.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of LDI opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

