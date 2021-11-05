Credit Suisse Group Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$20.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRSWF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

