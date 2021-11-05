Credit Suisse Group Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $50.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 21.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,220,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,185,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after buying an additional 4,219,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

