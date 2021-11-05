Credit Suisse Group Lowers Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $303.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $307.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.08.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $251.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.07 and a 200-day moving average of $222.92. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $160.52 and a fifty-two week high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after acquiring an additional 365,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after acquiring an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

