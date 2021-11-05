Credit Suisse Group Lowers Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $303.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $307.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.08.
Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $251.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.07 and a 200-day moving average of $222.92. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $160.52 and a fifty-two week high of $254.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after acquiring an additional 365,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after acquiring an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
