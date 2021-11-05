Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $204.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. Diageo has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

