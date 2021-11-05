Credits Market Capitalization Hits $8.14 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. Credits has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $226,497.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000816 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

