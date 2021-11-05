Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

CRST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

LON CRST opened at GBX 349.40 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 391.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 718.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 252.79 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market cap of £897.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.32.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

