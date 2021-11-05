CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,451. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,715.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 67,125 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

