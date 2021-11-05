CROAT (CROAT) Price Reaches $0.0037

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $332,100.95 and $36.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 51.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,943,115 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

