Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.15

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 81462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

