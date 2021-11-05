CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CFO Buys $107,226.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

