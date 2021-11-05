Crowny (CRWNY) Trading Up 26.3% Over Last Week

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Crowny has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $6.07 million and $189,359.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00084972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00103524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.23 or 0.07270697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,681.29 or 0.99875925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022618 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.