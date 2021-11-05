CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $144.01, but opened at $133.28. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $133.28, with a volume of 8 shares.

The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.66.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

