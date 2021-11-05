CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $323.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $960,260.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,415 shares of company stock worth $239,277. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

