CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CTS to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. 174,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,161. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.