Cubiex Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $183,592.67 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00084231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00084702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00104096 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,462.00 or 0.07323659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,868.11 or 0.99905158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com

