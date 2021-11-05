Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 13,319 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 111.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Water Works by 247.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 58.2% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 221,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,181,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 256.0% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

AWK stock opened at $168.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.