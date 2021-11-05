Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 62,584 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,584 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

IVZ opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

