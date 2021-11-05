Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 9,345 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 86.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in 3M by 27.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 278,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,338 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in 3M by 7.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 43,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $3,126,076 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $180.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.79. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $161.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.