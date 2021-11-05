Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 164.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Cardlytics worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,016,000. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after acquiring an additional 333,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,627,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.