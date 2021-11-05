Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,881,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

EAF stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

