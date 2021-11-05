Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,497 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after buying an additional 2,166,575 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,257,000 after buying an additional 1,872,626 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $32,684,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 504.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,920 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

