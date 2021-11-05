Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,500 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.80. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SID. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.