Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) CEO Sells $10,601,399.50 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,560. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.90 and a 1-year high of $139.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average of $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

