Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to $20.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CURLF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

CURLF stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

