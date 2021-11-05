Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CWK traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.98. 3,456,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,726. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -143.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.