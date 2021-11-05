Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE CWK traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.98. 3,456,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,726. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -143.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.